Obituary: Nathan K. Drake 1952 - 2018

Nathan K. Drake, 66, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 17, 2018.

He was born on Feb. 28, 1952, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Oscar and Cora Etta Drake.



Nathan worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed hunting, leather work, jewelry and watching Gunsmoke.



Nathan was preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Cora Drake.

He is survived by daughter, Katrina Martin; brother, Harry Lee Drake (Diane) of Cottonwood; sister, Liz Zellner (Dennis) of Cottonwood; two nieces, four nephews and three grandchildren. Private family services will be held.



