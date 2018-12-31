VVFD: Crews respond to vehicle collision on Cornville Road

On Sunday afternoon, Verde Valley Fire District responded to an accident on Cornville Road.
The two-vehicle head-on collision blocked all lanes of traffic on Cornville Road. When crews arrived they found two vehicles with significant damage and three people inside the vehicles.
One of them was a minor and was immediately flown to Flagstaff Medical Center and treated for multiple injuries.
Two adults were transported by ambulance to the Verde Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Contact VVFD at 928-634-2241 ext. 6034
--Information provided by the Verde Valley Fire District
