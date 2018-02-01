By the light of the Super Blue Blood Moon

Sedona photographer John Hill shot this photo of the Super Blue Blood Moon at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday from Red Rock Loop.
According to NASA, “The Jan. 31 full moon is special for three reasons: it’s the third in a series of supermoons, when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit. It’s also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a blue moon. The super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse. While the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a blood moon.”
Comments
