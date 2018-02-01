Cottonwood, Camp Verde to March-a Mile for meals

VERDE VALLEY – The Verde Valley Senior Citizens’ Association holds its March-a-Mile-for Meals event each year to help support its local chapter of the national Meals on Wheels program.

Because many of the program’s handicapped and home bound seniors live in either Camp Verde or Beaver Creek, the walk, now in its 10th year, takes place in Camp Verde, as well as in Cottonwood on Saturday, March 24.

Walk, or run, and raise money for the center by accumulating pledges, which can be paid by check to the Verde Valley Senior Center and sent to the Senior Center by mail: P.O. Box 681 Cottonwood, AZ 86326 or by credit card via Pay Pal at www.verdevalleyseniorcenter.org.

Any participant collecting pledges of at least $300 will be entered into an exclusive drawing for a special gift.

Cottonwood’s March-a-Mile for Meals

In Cottonwood, the event begins at 9 a.m., but registration begins at 8 a.m. Meet at the Verde Valley Senior Center, located at 500 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

Join Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski as he leads the two-mile walk from the Senior Center and proceeds east along SR 89A to the Chase/Walgreens intersection at Main Street and then back to the starting/finish line.

Any participant who collects pledges of at least $50 will receive a complimentary pancake and sausage breakfast provided by Cottonwood’s Randall’s & Denny’s restaurants, breakfast served at the Senior Center.

Registration and Pledge sheets are available at the Verde Valley Senior Center or at the Senior Center’s website, www.verdevalleyseniorcenter.org.

Forms are due by Wednesday, March 21 and can be submitted in person to the Senior Center or by mail: P.O. Box 681 Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

For more information contact Christine Hotchkiss at (928) 634-5450 or christine.vvseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Camp Verde’s March-a-Mile for Meals

Camp Verde’s March-a-Mile for Meals festivities begin an hour earlier than in Cottonwood, as registration begins at 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m. walk.

Both registration and the walk meet at the Main Street gazebo, between Parks & Recreation and the Camp Verde Historical Society. Join Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German as he leads the two-mile walk from the gazebo down Main Street toward the Union gas station on SR 260 and back to the starting/finish line.

Any participant who collects pledges of at least $50 will receive a complimentary pancake and sausage breakfast provided by Camp Verde Denny’s Restaurants, located at 1630 W. SR 260 behind the old Taco Bell building.

Registration and Pledge sheets are available at the Verde Valley Senior Center or at the Senior Center’s website, www.verdevalleyseniorcenter.org.

Forms are due by Wednesday, March 21 and can be submitted in person to the Senior Center or by mail: P.O. Box 681 Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

For more information contact Marie DeClue at (928) 554-1059 or declue10@aol.com, or Penelope Cook at (928) 606-5371 or Penelope.cook@rhf.org.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42