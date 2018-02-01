‘Home for New Beginnings’ now a nonprofit organization

VERDE VALLEY – Home for New Beginnings is now officially a nonprofit organization.

The company plans to build and manage homes for the community’s displaced children.

“The demand is great in Arizona and the Verde Valley for the children who are in need of a home for many different reasons due to their parents’ inability to care for them,” said Home for New Beginnings in a press release.

Home for New Beginnings, Inc. was established in 2016 by Pamela Barton and Teresa DiSisto for the purpose of providing caring and stable homes for boys and girls in need of a safe and nurturing environment for whatever duration necessary to support them during their young lives.

“Our mission is to provide for children who are in need of hope and someone to believe in them through developing and managing homes with family-style environments. These are children who come from all walks of life. The children we serve initially will be boys and girls between the ages of 6 to 16 at time of entry. Once the child moves into their new home, he/she will experience a place that will become a home where they are wanted; and when older, can stay while going through college or initially entering into the workforce. We believe that children grow and prosper best within a family-style home environment where they can learn about God, themselves, and a positive family and community life. Our goal is to surround them with adults, who will love, care and support them, so they can grow into his or her God-given potential and to help them learn to overcome any challenges,” stated the release.

The Home for New Beginnings is committed to privately-funded homes which keeps children safe and nurtured during and after the traumatic time of displacement. The company is a charitable 501(c) (3) non-profit organization governed by a board of directors.

“We provide for children who have a need for a home without regard to race, creed, ethnic or religious background. Our admission decisions will serve those children for whom our services are appropriate and who meet the criteria for admissions. At this time, we are supported entirely by grants, voluntary donations, and gifts,” stated the release.

For more information please call 928-274-0756. Please visit our web site www.home4newbeginnings.com.