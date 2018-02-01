Registration begins for CV Parks and Rec winter coed volleyball season

Winter coed volleyball season in Camp Verde is just around the corner and so it’s time to sign up.

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s Winter Co-Ed Volleyball starts on Feb. 11. The matches are at the Community Center Gym at 51 E. Hollamon Street.

They are hoping to form A and B leagues this year. The matches are Sunday afternoons and run through the end of March.

The registration cost is $175 per team. Forms are available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main Street.

Parks and Rec is also looking for another paid official. For more information contact Shawna Figy at Parks & Recreation 928-554-0829.