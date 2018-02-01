YCSO: Murder-suicide cause of Rimrock couple’s death

RIMROCK – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the two deceased persons found inside a Rimrock home on Tuesday were husband and wife.

They have been identified as Rimrock residents Joseph Noble II, 54, and Cynthia Noble, 47 who lived on the 4100 block of Passage Lane.

“Autopsy results have confirmed evidence reviewed at the scene which indicates Joseph shot his wife, possibly while she was asleep, and then shot and killed himself in the bedroom. There was no sign of a struggle in the home and ballistic evidence indicates a single suspect, Joseph, as the only shooter,” stated a news release from YCSO.

“Detectives are still working to narrow the time of occurrence except to know that the incident occurred sometime after 9 a.m. on Jan. 27,” stated the release.

Tuesday afternoon, YCSO deputies arrived at the Rimrock home for a welfare check and found a man and woman deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, said Dwight D’Evelyn, YCSO, Media Relations Coordinator.

The caller who had requested the welfare check for the home thought it was suspicious that the doors at that residence had been left open, according to YCSO news release.