Frances Julia Riemer, PhD, speaks at League of Women Voters 98th Birthday luncheon

SEDONA – Frances Julia Riemer, PhD, will be the featured speaker at the League of Women Voters 98th Birthday luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sedona Elks Lodge, located 110 Airport Rd. in Sedona. The subject of her talk is “The Equal Rights Amendment: Unfinished Business.”

“For more than 50 years now, Arizona has failed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment,” said the organization.

According to the ERA website, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment states that the rights guaranteed by the Constitution apply equally to all persons regardless of their sex.

In 2017, Nevada became the 36th state to ratify the ERA (exactly 45 years after the ERA was passed by Congress on March 22, 1972, and 40 years since the last previous ratification in 1977). Arizona is now one of 14 states that have not yet ratified the amendment, said the organization.

Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley, D-Tucson, has introduced the bill into this second session of the 53rd Legislature. The League of Women Voters supports the ERA.

Dr. Frances Julia Riemer is Associate Faculty and former Director of NAU’s Women’s and Gender Studies Program, and professor of Educational Foundations. She is an educational anthropologist who has conducted ethnographic research in the US, Africa, and Latin America. Her research focuses on gender, development and sustainable communities, change and issues of equity and access, and culture and social organization of community, school, and workplace. She is a Fulbright Fellow affiliated with the University of Botswana, recipient of a National Academy of Education/Spencer Postdoctoral Fellowship, and an Elva Knight Research grant, among other grants and fellowships.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization - open to both men and women - whose purpose is to encourage political responsibility through informed and active participation in government. The League influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League never supports or opposes political parties or candidates for elective offices.

To reserve a place at the luncheon, contact Barbara Litrell, 928-649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.