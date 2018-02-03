Mountain View Prep’s A-team goes to state championship tourney

Congratulations to Mountain View Preparatory’s Girls’ Basketball A Team for winning the Verde Valley Small Schools Championship this year. Lots of hard work has paid off for these eighth graders, who will be going to the Small Schools Junior High State Championship tournament, scheduled for February 8-10 at Clarkdale-Jerome School’s gym.
