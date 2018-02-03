Wilson, Lobaugh engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Steven Lobaugh of Cottonwood are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Kyle, to Maria “Katie” Wilson, daughter of Kathy Reay of Rimrock and James Wilson of Camp Verde.

Kyle and Katie met each other in pre-school while attending Los Ninos in Camp Verde and graduated together from Camp Verde High School in 2013. Katie attended Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota and is now teaching Social Studies and coaching volleyball, basketball and softball at Camp Verde Middle School. Kyle attended Muscatine Community College in Muscatine, Iowa and is a reserve fire fighter for Copper Canyon and Verde Valley Fire. He also coaches baseball for Camp Verde High School.

They will be married June 9, 2018, on the Camp Verde High School Baseball field, with a reception following at Katie’s mother’s home on Beaver Creek.