Comedian Marc Price comes through Sedona with his “Awkward Adult Years” show

Renowned entertainer and former star of the NBC sitcom “Family Ties," Marc Price, is bringing his hilarious stand-up comedy tour “Awkward Adult Years” to Sedona.

There will be one performance on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. on the Goldenstein Stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

“Awkward Adult Years” stars comedian Marc “Skippy” Price from NBC’s legendary sitcom “Family Ties” starring Michael J. Fox. and the hit 80s cult classic “Trick or Treat” with Gene Simmonds and Ozzy Osbourne.

For three decades, Price has been touring the world with his off-beat, hilarious observational brand of “no holds barred” comedy. Tickets are $15 general admission and $13 for film festival members. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Marc Price and Lorrie Brownstone in the lobby after the show.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Mary D. Fisher Theatre is located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.