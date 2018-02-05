Film Festival hosts Ballet in Cinema: ‘The Lady of the Camellias’ Feb. 12

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Monday, Feb. 12 when it hosts the big screen encore of “The Lady of the Camellias” from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.
“The Lady of the Camellias” features music by Frederic Chopin and choreography by John Neumeier. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.