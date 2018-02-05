Red Rose art shows to benefit animals

Red Rose Inspiration For Animals looks forward to 2018 and is prepared for the 8th Annual Art Shows that take place at the Olde Sedona Bar and Grill and Redrock Precision Motors on SR 89A in West Sedona.

We will be promoting five shows in the spring and three in the fall. There will be a Valentine’s Day show Feb. 10-11 with a rain date as Feb. 17-18.

We will have two shows in March on the 3 and 4, and 24 and 25; and one show April 28-29 and May 12-13 (Mother’s Day) and then will continue with 3 shows in the fall.

There will be live Music by Gina Machovina and free admission and parking. Show times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Red Rose Art Shows are how we initially began raising money for animal welfare to assist animals throughout the Verde Valley. Then in 2014 we opened the Red Rose Thriftique in the Bell Rock Plaza.

Many of the artists that display at the Red Rose Art Shows are not showcased in the Red Rose Thriftique and the variety of work that they display within their booths, so if you are looking for a unique metal, copper or glass art display or special piece of jewelry as a gift you will more than likely find it at our shows.

With so many talented artist attending our events since 2009 we are fortunate to be able to continue you the work of our organizations mission, promoting spay and neuter to make a difference in the over pet population of canines and felines.

Recently a local business, Hart of AZ Art Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood had an auction for us with proceeds benefiting our Emergency Medical Program. This event included a silent auction of original artwork and jewelry and an art supply sale. The auction items were donated by local artists in the gallery, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the cause. The remaining art work that had not sold will be made available at the Red Rose Thriftique.

If you are interested in learning more about us or being a team member, please contact us. You can continue to show your support by volunteering, shopping or donating. You can stop by the Red Rose Thriftitque at 41 Bell Rock Plaza in the Village of Oak Creek, or by supporting our artists at our quality Art Shows in West Sedona.

For more information, call 928-282-5278, or call info@redroseinspiration.org or visit www.redroseinspiration.org .