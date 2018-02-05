VERDE HERITAGE 1971-1972: COTTONWOOD LIBRARY

1972: PLANS SHOWN FOR THE NEW COTTONWOOD LIBRARY

"Tentative plans for the new Cottonwood Library were presented to the Bookmarks at their quarterly meeting last Thursday night at the Cottonwood Elementary School. Lyman Tifft designed the building in consultation with Marge Sexton, librarian, and local contractor Glenn Wright."

"Erno Bertalan, president of the Bookmarks, the library's supporting organization, explained the guiding principle of the design."

"'We don't intend to build an expensive monument, just a safe place for lots of books,' he said."

"The estimated cost of constructing the building is $32,000."

The library currently has $12,000 in its building fund and the State Board of Libraries and Archives has $25,000 in matching funds for which the local library is eligible. The remainder of the cost will be financed through a bank and repaid from the library's budget."

"'This way,' says Bertalan, 'we need not burden the townspeople with an added expense and we will have a fine library."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, February 3, 1972; page 1.)

1973: GROUND BROKEN FOR THE LIBRARY

"The afternoon of March 29 saw the usual clouds rolling in over Mingus Mountain, but a happy group of Cottonwood citizens and visitors did not seem to mind the cold or the wind. Over 20 people showed up to help break ground for the new Cottonwood Public Library; the culmination of a great deal of work, time, and money on the part of Cottonwood residents."

"Marguerite Cooley, director of the State Library and Archives, received the honor of turning the first shovelful of dirt (actually it was mud) for the building. Bedecked in a flower-covered hardhat with the Cottonwood town seal on the front, a gift for her long assistance in obtaining federal money for the project, Mrs. Cooley picked out a likely looking spot and dug right in, amid the cheers of the crowd."

"The new library, which will be under construction shortly, is being built along Mingus Avenue in front of the County Building."

"Construction of the building is being done by T. F. T. Construction of Sedona. They submitted the low bid of $44,970, which was accepted at the March meeting of the Cottonwood Common Council."

"The building is expected to be finished in 6 months."

"Prior to the groundbreaking, a luncheon was held for many of those involved in the library project."

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, April 5, 1973.)

DEDICATION PLANNED FOR THE COTTONWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY

"Dedication of the new Cottonwood Public Library has been set for October 13, announced the Cottonwood Library Board and the Cottonwood Bookmarks, sponsors of the event."

"'We want to sponsor a dedication day for the whole community whose work and contributions made the new building possible,' says Erno Bertalan, chairman of the Bookmarks and a member of the library board. 'So many individuals and firms gave time and money that we want to say "thank you."'"

"Opening the new library has been delayed several months due to the late arrival of bookshelves. A volunteer work party of the Verde Valley Jaycees will begin assembling the bookshelves this week."

"Library officials hope to begin moving books to the new building about mid-September. Vivian Wilpitz is head of this moving committee and will welcome help." ...

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, September 6, 1973; page 1.)

