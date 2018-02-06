Letter: Sedona Women’s March spoke volumes about community unity

Editor:

Women’s March Sedona 2018 had an amazing turnout in spite of the day’s heavy rain. Attendees reported that they felt the day was affirming and empowering. March organizers appreciate the energy, good will, and perseverance of all who participated.

We are especially grateful to volunteers who helped with set up, break down, and street crossings. We thank the local businesses that let us gather and end at their locations.

Everyone who attended remarked on the wonderful support of the Sedona Police Department and its traffic volunteers. They helped make it positive and safe experience for all.

We are so lucky to have such a community minded police force.

Thanks again to all who were involved.

Kathy Kinsella

Women’s March Sedona 2018