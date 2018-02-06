Obituary: Dallas Ione Piper (Rogers) 1932-2018

Dallas Ione Piper (Rogers) passed quietly into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

She was born on May 5, 1932, near Island Lake, Alvwood Township, Minnesota, to Earl and Mabel White.

Dallas moved to Arizona with her parents and family in 1948, graduated from Clarkdale High School (1950) and married Earl Piper in 1950.

Dallas was preceded in death by her husband Earl Piper, son Kent Piper, parents, brother Morris and sister Edith.

She is survived by her sister, Lila Lane; children Coy Piper (Sherri), Sheila Coleman, and Lynn Riordan (Walter Bob Baxter); grandchildren Kristina, Sheree, Vanessa and Annie Piper, Heather (Piper) White, Marie Carpenter, Rich Church and David O’Riordan, eight great-grandchildren.

Our beloved mother and grandmother devoted her life to her husband, family and God. She was a living testament of Christianity, hope and kindness.

Family and friends extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Country Care Assisted Living Home in Cottonwood for the continued excellent and loving care they provided to Dallas. Services will be held at the Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, Arizona on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at 9 a.m. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.