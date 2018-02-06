Camp Verde Planning & Zoning Commission loses ‘one of the cogs’

CAMP VERDE – A hot rod racer at heart, Dave Freeman couldn’t wait to high-tail it out of Southern California.

Freeman, who moved to Camp Verde 14 years ago but says he “should have moved here 30 years ago,” was first appointed to the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission in 2006.

A few weeks back, still dealing with back surgery that forced him to miss the prior two meetings, Freeman, who owns his own hot rod shop, decided it was time to relinquish his spot on the commission.

After he talked with Commission Chairman B. J. Davis, because his spot “was up for reconsideration,” Freeman “decided it was time to pass the baton to someone else.”

Says fellow Planning and Zoning Commissioner Chip Norton, Freeman has been “a great community volunteer.”

“He’s always looking forward, to help Camp Verde become a better community,” says Norton. “It’s been an honor for me to have been on the commission with him.”

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will recognize Freeman for his nearly dozen years on the commission.

Also Wednesday, council will consider the application of Camp Verde resident Steve Vanlandingham to replace Freeman.

Vanlandingham, a real estate developer and investor, states in his Jan. 12 application that he would like to be appointed to the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission to “unite and continue to be a productive tool that aids progress.”

Looking back

The Town’s Planning & Zoning commissioners spent the better part of two years working on a General Plan that voters ratified in 2016. The Plan, a 10-year blueprint for how the community sees itself, is one of the things Freeman says he’s most proud of in his time on the commission.

“It was a considerable effort,” Freeman says. “It was a real team effort, Planning & Zoning, volunteers, a huge effort. Overall, it was a good experience.”

Public service, such as being a member of council or the commission, Freeman says “it all fits into making the Town a better place.”

“Maybe I had something to offer, to help the Town grow responsibly,” Freeman says.

With his back healing, Freeman says he plans to be involved with the Town of Camp Verde in some capacity.

“I’ll look at some other things, maybe the library,” Freeman says. “I don’t know for sure right now. I’ve just been one of the cogs.”

Council meets

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet for its regular session. Also on the agenda, council will discuss the following:

• fiscal year 2017 audit as presented by Scott Graf, Colby & Powell PLC;

• street abandonment of the existing right-of-way for the Hualapai Drive entrance of the Rio Verde Vista subdivision from SR 260;

• an ordinance that amends Town Code: Article 5-2 Presiding Officer, Section 5-2-2 Powers and Duties of Town Magistrate; and Article 6-2 Vicious, Destructive or Dangerous Animals, Section 6-2-2 Violations, Penalty;

Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106. A copy of the Feb. 7 agenda can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council/.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42