Camp Verde Senior Center offers scholarship to high school senior

The Camp Verde Senior Center is offering a $500 scholarship to a Camp Verde High School senior. The Senior Center wants to give back to the community and help a young person begin their career. The Camp Verde Senior Center has been generously supported by the community through its Thrift Shop, donations, grants and in-kind support. The scholarship may grow through private donations toward the scholarship in the coming months. The Camp Verde Senior Center is located at 263 Maryvale Dr. and is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
