Cottonwood plans closure of Sixth Street

Motorists traveling on South 6th Street between State Route 89A and Mingus Avenue can expect a complete road closure of 6th Street north of Brian Mickelsen Parkway to Mingus Avenue.
This closure will begin at 7 am on Monday, Feb. 12, and continue through Monday, Feb. 26.
For motorists traveling in the area please use Brian Mickelsen Parkway and/or Aspen Street as a detour around this closure. All local businesses will remain open during construction. Please exercise caution and obey all traffic control signs while traveling in the area.
