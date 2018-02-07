Prescribed burn near VOC approximately 1,000 acres in size

There is a prescribed burn in the Red Rock Ranger District called the Upper Beaver Creek Project.
The burn area is approximately 14 miles east of the Village of Oak Creek, and 1,000 acres in size.
For more information about other prescribed burns, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5640/.
