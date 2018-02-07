Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Feb. 7, 2018

Ol' Blue Eyes … well they are more a turquoise color, but that wouldn’t fit the narrative, so here is a Cormorant I shot last summer on Watson Lake and one of my favorites.
This was nearly a full frame shot and took it down with a crop.
It has been an exceptionally long day, even for me, so will close it with this. Have a terrific day, smile and help those you meet and greet have the same kind of day that you are creating for yourself.
Cheers
Ted
And lastly give sweet sleep
Closed sight, no fright
That fears will o'er me creep;
And now a last goodnight.
Max Ehrmann
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.