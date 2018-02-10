5 date ideas for Valentine’s Day

1 Wine Tours of Sedona

What: A Sedona Wine Lover’s Experience

When: Anytime in February

Where: Verde Valley Wine Trail (eight vineyards, 16 tasting rooms, three raw chocolate shops, countless restaurants)

How Much: $690 per couple

The Deal- Get a box of Lulu’s Love Truffles, Maca Buttercups, Salted Carmel raw chocolates, and Javelina Leap Sangiovese Wine with every tour booked when you mention the Verde Independent story.

The Tour- Complimentary pickup anywhere in Sedona, Cornville, or Cottonwood. Your tour includes five wine tastings per person. Lunch can be added for just $44 per couple. This is a 7- hour tour experience that is private to each individual party offering complete flexibility along the way.

Booking - Link-https://winetoursofsedona.rezdy.com/126936/a-sedona-wine-lover-s-experience-with-tasting

2 Blazin’ M Ranch

What: Vittles, Vines and Valentines

When: Feb. 14 - 17

Where: 1875 Mabery Ranch Rd. in Cottonwood

How Much: Two adult dinner and show tickets for $60, plus tax (limit of six per party)

Included in the price is a miniature Chocolate Walk featuring homemade treats from Sedona Fudge Company to enjoy as you walk through the shops at Blazin’ M Ranch before dinner. Select bottles of wine will be offered at 50 percent off during the week at the Copper Spur Saloon located in the Courtyard. Guests may visit the museum, tractor ride, or the photo studio.

Reservations - Are taken only by phone for the offer. Call 928-634-0334.

3 Cork and Catch

What: Valentine’s Day Dinner

When: Wednesday, Feb. 14 served 4p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 1750 E. Villa Dr. in Cottonwood

How much: Prices are on the menu at https://www.corkandcatch.com

Reservations - Are suggested. Call 928-649-2675.

4 Sound Bites Grill

What: Wine, Dine, and Dance

When: Wednesday Feb. 14. Music is at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and wine tasting is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 101 N. State Route 89A in Sedona

How much: No cover for music (The Eric Miller Trio will perform), but $15 per person for wine tasting. The event will feature chocolate and bubbly tasting wines along with a special tapas menu. There will be a chocolate fondue station for $10 per person.

Reservations - Call 928-282-2713.

5 Verde Canyon Railroad

What: Chocolate Lovers’ Train

When: Wednesday, Feb. 14. The train departs at 1 p.m. and returns to the depot by 5 p.m.

Where: 300 N. Broadway in Clarkdale

How much: $129 all ages. There is an additional 9.35 percent tax on each ticket.

What’s included: The event includes decadent chocolate pastries plated to the table, a Belgian chocolate fountain with strawberries, bananas, marshmallows and pretzels for dipping. The Chocolate Lovers’ event also includes all standard first-class appetizers and the customary champagne toast upon boarding.

Reservations - All reservations need to be paid in advance and advance bookings are always recommended. Call 800-582-7245.