Camp Verde school board could approve home assignment of Superintendent Dr. Goodwin for remainder of contract

CAMP VERDE – Now that Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board and Superintendent Dr. Dennis Goodwin have both agreed that the district will have new leadership for the 2018-2019 school year, both sides are looking to move forward.

In January, the Camp Verde school board decided that it would solicit the services of Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA) to fill the position held by Dr. Goodwin since July 1, 2015.

And Dr. Goodwin has begun applying for open superintendent positions in the Midwest, he said Friday.

In a Tuesday special session, the Camp Verde school board could officially give Dr. Goodwin more time to find a new professional home, as it has agendized a possible action to approve the superintendent’s reassignment to home “effective immediately for the remainder of contract – June 30,” as the agenda states.

Though some could see a possible home assignment of its leader as a punitive action, Dr. Goodwin says that the possible action is “trying to have things on a positive note.”

And an opportunity, Dr. Goodwin says, to secure a position for the new school year.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking,” Dr. Goodwin says. “But I’m blessed with opportunities that are in front of me.”

Before he began with Camp Verde Unified in July 2015, Dr. Goodwin worked in education for 27 years in Wisconsin and Minnesota, where he says “education is a priority.”

“It’s exciting, but I’m interviewing them as much as they’re interviewing me,” Dr. Goodwin says.

Following the reassignment action item, the Camp Verde school board could also appoint Camp Verde Middle School Principal Danny Howe as administrator-in-charge for the remainder of the school year.

Should the school board approve the reassignment, Dr. Goodwin would be on call to the district through June 30 as he would still be superintendent on record.

The Camp Verde school board’s special session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the district’s multi-use complex library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.

Following the special session, the Camp Verde school board will meet in the library at 7 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting.

The school board could vote to accept Dr. Goodwin’s mid-year evaluation, as well as to accept the Arizona School Boards Association’s executive search services agreement for superintendent search – or to search for internal leadership options.

It is also agendized that the Camp Verde school board could set a work session with ASBA to begin the search for Dr. Goodwin’s replacement.

The District will post the agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at http://campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.

Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.