Could Beaver Creek School go K-12?

RIMROCK – In November, the Beaver Creek School District’s governing board invited Yavapai County Schools Superintendent Tim Carter to share options for K-8 schools to offer high school programming.

Before Monday’s regular monthly meeting, the Beaver Creek School District’s governing board will hold a work study session to continue those discussions.

But instead of Carter providing information, the Rimrock school district has invited the local career and technical education program and Yavapai College to provide feedback.

Bob Weir, superintendent of Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education, as well as Dr. James Perey, Executive Dean/Campus Executive Officer for the Verde Valley and Director of University/Governmental Relations for the Yavapai College district, will provide their insight as Beaver Creek School’s leadership considers how to reconcile the $750,000 it pays in tuition to send its previous year’s graduates to either Camp Verde, Mingus Union or Sedona-Red Rock high schools.

After the work study session, which is expected to last about 60 minutes, the Beaver Creek school board could approve its calendar for the 2018-1019 year. According to Beaver Creek School District Superintendent Karin Ward, students would be in session for 146 days for the new school year.

Also Monday, Allie Wheeler, the school’s student success coach, will update the school board on the 21st Century Community Learning Program, including class offerings, attendance count and recent field trips, as well as additional funding and plans for summer programming.

According to Wheeler, 57 students are attending the Friday and afterschool programs, which involve art, leadership and citizenship, fitness and wellness, as well as a computer class and a STEM-focused gardening class.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School District governing board will meet in its governing board room on campus, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

This meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the Feb. 12 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the 5 p.m. work study session at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.