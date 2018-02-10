Obituary: Barbara Allen (Kerr) Smart 1927-2018

Barbara Smart passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on Jan. 1, 2018.

She was born in Chicago Ill. to John Allen and Sadie Gladys Kerr on Dec. 5, 1927.

Barbara was a graduate of Michigan State University, member of Alpha Omicron Pi earning a masters degree in education and a varsity letter in Swimming/Diving. She lived in cottonwood in the 1970’s where she taught school and was instrumental in the establishment of the Cottonwood Community Pool. She loved her time with Girl Scouts, Red Cross Water Safety instruction and enjoying the great outdoors, particularly sailing, camping, canoeing, gardening and family get-togethers.

Barb returned to Cottonwood in the 1990’s to care for her parents in their final years.

Barb is survived by sisters Patricia Peterson of Albuquerque, NM; Joan Anderson of Chicago, IL; and sons Jim Smart [Jackie] of Flagstaff and Richard Smart [Darcy] of Phoenix, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Barb was preceded in death by husband Don Smart, daughters Shari Dripchak and Janet Nelson, her parents and sister Thera.

A memorial service will be held this spring in Phoenix, where she will rest next to her husband Donald. She would love that donations go to the Trees In Memory of the Arbor Day Foundation: arborday.org



Information provided by survivors