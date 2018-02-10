Obituary: JoElla Lysons

JoElla Lysons passed away peacefully at Kachina Point on Dec. 21, 2017.
A celebration of life will be held at Verde Fairgrounds on March 3, 2018 at 11 a.m.
This will be a potluck. Bring a dish and stories to share.
JoElla Lysons passed away peacefully at Kachina Point on Dec. 21, 2017.
A celebration of life will be held at Verde Fairgrounds on March 3, 2018 at 11 a.m.
This will be a potluck. Bring a dish and stories to share.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.