What’s next for Cottonwood-Oak Creek school realignment?

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Superintendent Steve King saved his most important point for last as he told his school board why he would like to realign three of the district’s schools into two K-8 schools.

“The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide that you’re not going to stay where you are,” King told the board as he wrapped up his PowerPoint presentation.

The board’s 5-to-0 vote to support King’s realignment plan was followed by an immediate recommendation to hold a study session to fine tune the plan’s structure.

Beginning in 2018-2019, Cottonwood Middle School and Dr. Daniel Bright School will be K-8 schools, according to the plan, with Cottonwood Elementary School to be repurposed as an early childhood education center.

Specifically, the district’s proposal is that Cottonwood Elementary School’s 700 building be used for the early childhood education center, King said. At this time, King also said that there are no plans on how to use the other buildings at Cottonwood Elementary.

As the district now moves to make realignment a reality, the next question is: what’s next?

The following are keys to King’s realignment plan:

Cost associated with campus realignment

-Bathroom remodels

-Playground equipment

-Cost of the move itself

-Branding

-Additional sports teams

-Contingencies

Future opportunities for C-OC school district

-Concentration of space allows greater possible purposes

-Expansion of early childhood education

-Verde Valley sports league

-Transitional kindergarten programs

-Special service programs

-Expansion of alternative education

What’s next?

-Board study session

-Community communication

-Staffing

-Populating schools

-New school planning/team building/mission development

-Logistical planning for the move

