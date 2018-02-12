The next monthly meeting of the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22, in the Community Room at the Sedona public Library located 3250 White Bear Rd. in Sedona at 7 p.m.

Dinosaurs in Arizona? Our guest speaker this month is Douglas G. Wolfe, Director of the White Mountain Dinosaur Exploration Center. He is a noted Earth scientist exhibiting significant achievement in a variety of related scientific endeavors and will enlighten us on a little-known part of Arizona’s natural history.

Wolfe has been an educator throughout his career, working as a lecturer in university classrooms, developing and presenting innovative science programs for elementary students (including the Science Discovery Program in Boulder, Colorado), and as a presenter and production assistant for educational television, documentaries, and news outlets.



Highlights include on-air appearances, technical consulting, and media relations for Discovery Channel’s animated documentary “When Dinosaurs Roamed America”, featuring the Zuni Basin dinosaur discoveries. Wolfe’s work with Discovery Channel included eight hours of Media-Awareness Training in advance of a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington D.C., and reception at the LA County Museum in Los Angeles. As Principal Investigator for the Zuni Basin dinosaur discoveries, Wolfe crafted multiple press releases that gained local, national and international attention, including magazine cover articles, and national television stories. A 2017 USA Today article highlighted Wolfe’s discovery of an important dinosaur track-site presented to the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology in 2016. Wolfe has produced and presented dozens of educational television shows featuring Earth Science topics. Doug has been a representative for the Make-A-Wish program. He is a frequently requested guest and keynote speaker/presenter for “STEM” educational conferences and schools, and for organizations interested in Geology and Natural History.



Please join us this month for this fascinating program.



Admission is free; donations are gratefully accepted. For additional information or questions, contact: Tom Cloonan at 206-849-8476.