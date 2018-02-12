Matthew Bourne’s “Cinderella” is coming to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m., presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Matthew Bourne’s “Cinderella” is a thrilling and evocative love story set in London during the Second World War. The internationally acclaimed choreographer’s interpretation of the classic fairy tale has, at its heart, a true war-time romance. A chance meeting results in a magical night for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot, together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the horrors of the Blitz.

The sights and sounds of war-torn London are recreated by Lez Brotherston’s Olivier Award-winning costumes and sets, lighting by Olivier Award-winning Neil Austin, video and projection designs by Duncan McLean, and surround sound designed by Paul Groothuis.

Matthew Bourne’s vivid story telling has never been more heart-stopping and touching, and will take the audience into the heart of Prokofiev’s magnificent score.



“A dazzling spectacle.” — The Times

“A big-hearted ballroom Blitz. Cinders sets the stage alight in Matthew Bourne’s wartime revival.” — The Observer

“A Valentine to the power of love.” — Los Angeles Time

“A gripping theatrical spectacle.” — The Guardian

“A magnificent show and Bourne’s finest hour.” — The Arts Desk

Matthew Bourne’s “Cinderella” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Monday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.