Musicians take the stage at Vino Di Sedona

Nothing beats a Wednesday night at Vino Di Sedona with rock and country tunes by Rick Busbea, Feb. 14 from 7-9 p.m. Busbea is known for his outstanding covers of favorite songs by Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett.

Vino Di Sedona is the place to be on Thursday night listening to amazing music by Tim Young. Before moving to Sedona, Young had a thirty-year music career in New York City where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. Instrumentally, Young is a stand out rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. Young’s set is Feb. 15 from 7-10 p.m.

Don’t miss Sedona’s best rock trio, Saffire, at Vino Di Sedona on Friday, Feb. 16 from 7-10 p.m. Saffire is a straight-up quality rock & roll trio with a wide and far reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves. Though newly formed this year in the Verde Valley, the three members have a tight chemistry in their love for music.

Saturday, Feb. 17, brings three of Sedona’s most loved and talented musicians to Vino Di Sedona, Darius Lux, David Harvey, and Saith. Music begins with wine tasting and international singer-songwriter Darius Lux from 3:30-6 p.m. Lux is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance.

Saturday night brings music by David Harvey and Saith (Nathan Gangadean). Harvey performs classic rock covers and originals, including songs from his CD “Ten Years Running.”

Saith is a local musician, singer, music producer and spiritual hike guide in Sedona. As a multi-talented artist, classically trained in music, an accomplished yoga teacher, an energy therapist pioneering potent synergistic modes of healing mind body spirit, nature guide through the sacred sites of Sedona - he has become deeply attuned to the awakening wisdom of our spiritual traditions and brings all this and more to his awakening songs and musically transformative performances.

It’s Sunday-Funday with music by Rick Busbea at Vino Di Sedona on Feb. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Busbea puts on a high-energy show playing a lot of familiar tunes by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Jim Croce.

Music Monday at Vino Di Sedona features 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge winner D.L. Harrison. D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show. In addition to winning the 2017 Blues Challenge, D.L. was the 2016 Prescott Idol winner. Music on Monday, Feb. 19 is from 6-9 p.m.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice, is every Tuesday from 6-10 p.m. at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer is a Wine and Beer Bar and Wine Shop, with nightly entertainment. Located at 2575 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.