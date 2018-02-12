Kudos logo

New Movies: Coming to theaters Feb. 16

Maryana Spivak, Aleksey Rozin and Matvey Novikov star in ‘Loveless.’ Sony Pictures Classics

Originally Published: February 12, 2018 10:25 a.m.
Loveless

Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

Writer: Oleg Negin, Andrey Zvyagintsev

Producers: Gleb Fetisov, et. al.

Cast: Maryana Spivak, Aleksey Rozin, Matvey Novikov, Varvara Shmykova, Yanina Hope, et. al.

A couple going through a divorce must team up to find their son who has disappeared during one of their bitter arguments.

Rated R for strong sexuality, graphic nudity, language and a brief disturbing image.

The Party

Roadside Attractions

Director: Sally Potter

Writer: Sally Potter

Producers: Kurban Kassam, Christopher Sheppard, et al.

Cast: Timothy Spall, Kristin Scott Thomas, Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz, Cherry Jones, Emily Mortimer, Cillian Murphy, et. al.

Janet hosts a party to celebrate her new promotion, but once the guests arrive it becomes clear that not everything is going to go down as smoothly as the red wine.