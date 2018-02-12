PK Gregory back at the Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with $5 Burger & Beer joined with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea. Busbea offers up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Not to be limited, however. Busbea fears no genre and can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music.

Thursday, Feb. 15, treat yourself to one of the most iconic country performers in the Verde Valley. Dave Rice brings his golden baritone voice, smooth guitar accompaniment and deep repertoire of that genre’s best loved tunes to the lounge.



Friday, Feb. 16, it’s PK Gregory. Around the turn of the past century, roving minstrels were common. Among them were walking one-man orchestras with contraptions of horns, cowbells, bass drums, tom toms, and everything from the kitchen tied and wired to all extremities. Just off a 6-month roadshow tour, PK brings his 21st century version of the one-man band to the lounge. With no connecting wires to arms and legs and no electronic accompanists, PK rolls out an amazingly rich performance featuring clean country-blues fingerstyle guitar, soulful harmonica, excellent vocals, and tasty live acoustic percussion backing on the Farmer Foot Drums. Notable is you will hear no cover tunes. All his material is original. The result is one of the most entertaining performances to be seen and heard anywhere in the Verde Valley or elsewhere.

Saturday, Feb. 17, Sutton Papanikolas makes his debut appearance at the Grasshopper Grill, having recently embarked on his first official solo endeavor. The San Diego Uptown News is quoted saying, “The San Diego Music Award-nominated singer-songwriter recently relocated from California to Flagstaff. Known for fronting groups including Shaggin Wagon, Help I’m Alive, and most recently, Neighbors To The North, he is a lover of all periods and styles of music. Even though his most recent efforts fit within the indie-folk and alt-country genres, the spirit of rock n’ roll will always be alive and well in his songwriting, as well as his engagingly energetic live shows. He is currently recording his debut solo album, and will be releasing it early 2018.”

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 1 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., in Cornville. For more information, call 928-649-9211.