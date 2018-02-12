The Red RockAppella women’s chorus presents its 11th annual show, “Winter Romance,” on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Sedona Hub located 525B Posse Ground Rd. in Sedona. There will be two performances of the show, at 2 p.m. and at 5 p.m.

Listening to music always seems to have a way of improving our mood, but now there’s scientific proof (of a sort). According to one recent study from Deakin University in Australia, “…people…attending events like concerts and musicals reported a higher level of subjective wellbeing (a more scientific way of saying ‘happiness’).” Red RockAppella’s “Winter Romance” show is your opportunity to raise your happiness quotient in a big way.

The popular chorus has a repertoire of four-part harmony songs that celebrate the special way love warms our hearts. The performance offers something for every musical taste, from swingy classics to perennial favorites and from the Beatles to a little something for the country music fan.

A number of special guests from throughout the Verde Valley share the stage with the chorus, including the Dynamite Divas and Yarrow Trio. The Divas, comprised of Susannah Martin, Shondra Jepperson, and Red RockAppella’s own director, Jeanie Carroll, never fail to wow an audience, while Yarrow’s unique approach to folk music has drawn a loyal following in the community. Several barbershop quartets and an appearance by Flagstaff’s Orpheus Jazz Trio round out the program.

In addition to entertainment, you can also enjoy refreshments and the chance to win one of four special raffle prizes, each worth $100 or more.

Buy your ticket to happiness for just $17 in advance ($20 at the box office the day of the show), and doors open 45 minutes before show time. Tickets are available at Bashas’ in Sedona and Clark’s (Weber’s) in the Village of Oak Creek, from any Red RockAppella chorus member, and on the chorus website, www.redrockappella.org. For further information, call Jeanie at 928-300-7092, Sandy at 928-451-2566, or email redrockappella@yahoo.com.

Red RockAppella encourages women who like to sing and are looking to become a part of a harmonious group to drop by a rehearsal and see what Sweet Adelines barbershop music is all about. The chorus rehearses on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m., alternating between two convenient locations in West Sedona and VOC. Please check the chorus website at www.redrockappella.org for further information about rehearsals, contact Jeanie at 928-300-7092, or email the chorus at redrockappella@yahoo.com.