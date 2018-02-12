Sara Robinson Band, The Help rock birthday bash at Main Stage

On Friday, Feb. 16 has local favorite DJ ill.Ego putting on his “Third Thursday” Dance Party. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona. Ill.Ego has been opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 is one of the venue’s largest annual parties, “Scooterfest.” Each year, Main Stage hosts its annual birthday celebration for one of the community’s favorites, Darlene “Scooter” Baker. A Verde Valley resident since 1979, Darlene is the proud mother of two daughters, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and happily retired from Cliff Castle Casino. Darlene will celebrate her 76th birthday at Main Stage with a little help from her friends. Local personality, and daughter of Darlene, Penny Smith, always knows how to throw a fun bash and fill it with a room full of good people looking to have a memorable night. Proceeds from the evening go to help paying for Scooter’s ongoing cancer treatments. For the evening Tempe-based rockers Sara Robinson Band and local favorites The Help will rock the dance floor. The celebration is $5 and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays are “Thirsty Thursdays” Old School Game Night. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.