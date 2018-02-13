City experiencing outage of email and some phone services

The City of Cottonwood is currently experiencing an outage of email and some phone services. 911 is still functioning. If you need to contact fire or police for non-emergency calls please use 928-649-1397. If you need to contact the municipal court or public works please dial 928-634-5526. Other department phones are working. The city is working to restore the systems, but the outage may extend throughout the day.
