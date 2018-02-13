Rainy weather returns to Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY – Rain lovers rejoiced Monday as clouds moved in and dropped much-needed rain in the Verde Valley.

Andrew Taylor, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said light precipitation developed mid-Monday morning. It increased into the evening and overnight hours.

Oak Creek Canyon saw 1.67 inches, and Cherry received 0.84 inches.

A low pressure trough from the Pacific Northwest is responsible, said NWS.

It then moved west from Arizona, which decreased precipitation on Tuesday.

But the storm is expected to return to the state on Wednesday, and rain is forecasted through Thursday in the Verde Valley, according to the NWS.

It has been a drier than normal winter so far.

For Cottonwood, the high on Wednesday will be in the upper 60’s, and the low will be in the upper 30’s. Thursday’s high will be in the upper 50’s and the low will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

For Camp Verde, the high on Wednesday will be in the mid 30’s, and the high will be in the lower 60’s. Thursday’s high will be about 60, and the low will be about 35.