What’s going on at the Clarkdale Classic Station?

Residents of Clarkdale may have noticed the gas pumps and storage tanks have been removed at the Clarkdale Classic Station. The station’s mechanical services are still being offered, according to owner Michael Hensley.

The copper-sided building isn’t going anywhere and neither is Hensley, who’s been operating the station for over 30 years. The front is simply being “cleaned up.”

The station has not pumped gas in over four years. Hensley cites health reasons and that there’s “no money in it.”

Hensley acknowledges rumors fly.

“I’ve been told I’ve died three times already,” Hensley joked.