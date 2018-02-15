Camp Verde Senior Center Volunteer of the Month: Lonnie Gibbons

The Camp Verde Senior Center and President Denny Hach presented Lonnie Gibbons the Volunteer of the Month award for the month of February. Lonnie works with the Thrift Store looking over the electrical items that come in. He checks to see that they are working and fixes them when possible. This assures that the electrical, electronic items are working before they are sold. Lonnie also helps whenever there is need to move things around. Everyone at the Thrift store loves his help and ready smile.