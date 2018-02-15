Friends of the Verde River presents Verde River Runoff March 17

CAMP VERDE -- Friends of the Verde River presents the 6th annual Verde River Runoff March 17 in Camp Verde.

This 5- and 10-mile kayak, canoe and stand-up boarder race is a popular event that draws novice and seasoned paddlers alike.

Participants select from multiple entry categories to challenge every type of boater with trained safety personnel stationed at hazard locations.

The race and fun float is a competitive event as well as a family-friendly celebration of nature and boating during prime season for river running in the Verde Valley.

The course will wind its way through mostly Forest Service lands set against the picturesque white gypsum cliffs of Camp Verde.

The 10-mile race starts at White Bridge and the 5-mile at the River Access at Clear Creek. Both races end at Beasley Flats. The river has a nice current with Class I-II rapids making this an adventure for all.

There will be an after-party and awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Camp Verde Spring Heritage Pecan & Wine Festival. Besides being a lot of fun, proceeds go to conservation efforts for the threatened Verde River and outdoor recreation in the Verde Valley.

Registration fees: $25/Fun Float, $50/10 Mile Race. Register online at https://verderiver.org/verde-river-runoff-2018/.

• What: Verde River Runoff

• When: Saturday, March 17th, 2018, 10am – 3pm

• Where: White Bridge River Access Point, AZ State Route 260, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

• Registration Contact: Jeri Higgins, 928- 282-2202, registrar@verderiver.org

• Volunteer Contact: Chris Jensen, desertpets@gmail.com

• Event Coordinator: Laura Jones, (928) 451-6860, lauraj@verderiver.org

• About Friends of the Verde River: Friends of the Verde River, (Friends), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that envisions a healthy, free-flowing Verde River and tributaries that support our unique environment, a vibrant economy, and quality of life for future generations.