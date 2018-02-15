Obituary: David Bartlett Butler

David Bartlett Butler, 65, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully Jan. 18, 2018, at Valley View Care.

He was born and lived in California until age 22 when he became one of the original Rainbow Acres Ranchers in 1974.

David was the Goatherd Man and unofficial weatherman at Rainbow. He thrived in the outdoors -- fishing, walking, gardening, wildlife watching, beachcombing, Special Olympics events and tending livestock. Thanks to the patient, loving guidance from staff and house parents, and purposeful work alongside fellow Ranchers, David lived a life rich in dignity, peace, and meaning at Rainbow Acres.

Survivors include his brother, Steve; sister-in-law, Care; and nephews, Taylor and Camden, all living in NW Arkansas. A Christian service to celebrate David’s life will be held at Rainbow Acres on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Adopt-a-Rancher Fund at Rainbow Acres, 2120 Reservation Loop Road, Camp Verde, AZ, 86322.

The Butler family extends heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the medical professionals and Ranch staff that cared and loved David throughout his adult life.

Arrangements are through Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.