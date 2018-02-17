Mingus Union, Cottonwood-Oak Creek business managers to present mock-district to consolidation committee

COTTONWOOD – On Feb. 7, the business managers at both Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek were asked to create a mockup of a consolidated district to present to members of the Advisory Committee for Consolidation.

Tuesday, the Advisory Committee for Consolidation will officially hear that presentation, as Mingus Union’s Lynn Leonard and Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s David Snyder will show in a PowerPoint what the “new” district could look like.

According to Snyder, both he and Leonard were tasked to “develop an organizational chart of a unified district and touch on a few other financial items that might impact unification.”

As of Friday, Snyder and Leonard are “still in the process of editing information that will be presented on Tuesday,” Snyder said.

“We developed the presentation together, disagreed on some points but came to a consensus on the final numbers,” Snyder said. “We have not spoken to any other districts, but did obtain organizational charts and administrative salary information from other districts.”

According to Leonard, there are “still a few missing items, but we will be ready for the consolidation meeting on Feb. 20.”

Leonard also said that she and Snyder based their mock consolidated district based on the approach, which they quoted in the PowerPoint presentation: “If unification took place tomorrow, what would the structure look like by integrating existing personnel and eliminating duplicate positions?”

Board members for both Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek school districts “have seen the presentation,” Mingus Union board member Steve Gesell said.

What the board members have seen, according to Mingus Union Superintendent Dr. Penny Hargrove, is “different progressions of the presentation.”

“Each board member from both districts has had an opportunity to visit with Dave and Lynn to review the context of the report,” Dr. Hargrove said. “This was done in order to ensure that Dave and Lynn had a clear understanding of what data they are to provide.”

Dr. Hargrove also said that “no board member will see the final presentation prior to next Tuesday’s meeting.”

The Advisory Committee for Consolidation will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Cottonwood Public Safety Building multi-purpose rooms A & B, located at 199 S. 6th St.

Within 24 hours of the meeting, the agenda will be available at the Mingus Union website, https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000989.

The consolidation committee, according to According to Chairperson Dan Mabery, is “making progress” in its objective of soliciting and compiling facts so the Mingus Union School Board can decide whether the district wants to consolidate and unify with Cottonwood-Oak Creek

“That doesn’t mean that we are any closer to changing anyone’s mind,” Mabery said. “But every meeting has brought out some information that might influence a voter on a potential future ballot.”

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

