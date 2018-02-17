Obituary: Cynthia Noble 1970-2018

Cynthia Noble, 47, of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 27, 2018. She was born on Nov. 4, 1970, in Gainesville, Florida, to Betty Buchanan. Cynthia received her Associate’s Degree, and worked as a medical transcriptionist and for Sedona Sky Academy. Cynthia loved art, traveling and Eeyore (Winnie the Pooh). Cynthia is survived by her sons, Ty Thompson and Cole Thompson; daughter, Kelsey Meddles; brothers, Ricky Buchanan and Randy Buchanan; and three grandchildren. There are no services planned at this time. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
