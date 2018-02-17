Obituary: Shirley A. Gorton 1942-2018

Shirley A. Gorton, 75, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 4, 2018. She was born in Kansas on March 21, 1942. Shirley is survived by: her daughters, Lori Knight of Camp Verde, Arizona, and Debra Aubry of Ottawa, Kansas; son, Stan Aubry of Imperial, Kansas; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, and by her sisters: Karen Fanning and Pamela Patterson, both of Camp Verde, Arizona. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Gorton, and a grand-daughter, Tawnya Knight. Shirley had a heart of gold and was loved by many. She will be sadly missed by all those that knew her. She is now on a Heavenly camping trip with her husband and her grand-daughter. Per Shirley’s request, there will be no services held.
Information provided by survivors.
