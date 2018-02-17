Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition to raise $75K for Western Gateway Trail Construction Project

The VVCC is building upon its 2017 fundraising success by establishing a $75,000 goal for the Western Gateway Trail Construction Project in 2018.

Construction on the Western Gateway will begin in the fall. This will be a sustainable 27-mile multi-use trail system on Coconino National Forest in the West Sedona area. The primary trailhead is accessed from the West Sedona Cultural Park, with northern access planned from Aerie Trailhead. The system will include 3 miles of reroutes of Girdner Trail, 8 miles of social trails adopted into the trail system, and 16 miles of new trail construction. Trail profiles and layout will create an environmentally protective and sustainable system.

The City of Sedona has stated that the Western Gateway is a community asset for outdoor recreation. The trail system will be open to hikers, equestrians, trail runners, and mountain bikers. A series of concentric loops starting at the Cultural Center trailhead will offer a variety of challenge levels and experiences.

Marty Glinsky, VVCC President is very enthusiastic about the project.

“One objective is to shift trail users, particularly mountain bikers, from more crowded areas in Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek,” he said. “With a declining budget, the Forest Service depends on a collaborative trail creation approach,” added Glinsky. While volunteers will be used extensively, professional trail crews are essential for all project aspects.

Funds raised by VVCC will be used for trail construction only and leveraged with matching funds from other sources such as grants, raffles, direct mailers, and online donations.

For more information about the trail project, please go to www.westerngatewaytrails.org. Donations are accepted either online or by mail to VVCC P.O. Box 20332 Sedona, AZ 86341-0332.

The Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition works to improve the bicycling environment and quality of life in the Verde Valley. As an IRS recognized 501(c)(3), all donations to the VVCC are fully tax deductible.

--Information provided by VVCC