Emerson Theater Collaborative announces production of ‘The Mountaintop’

In honor of Black History Month, Emerson Theater Collaborative kicks off their 10th season with a theater production of Katori Hall’s play “The Mountaintop.”

The production will run from Feb. 23 – 25 at The Collective’s Sedona’s Vista Hall, located 7000 State Route 179 Suite C-200 i n Sedona.



The play is directed by Sedona resident Michele Lamar Richards and produced by Sedona resident Camilla Ross. The cast features LA actors, Ricky Davis Jr and Quartay Denaya.

The Mountaintop is a fictional depiction about Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s last night on earth set in Room 306 of Lorraine Motel on the eve of his assassination in 1968. It won an Olivier Award in 2010 and premiered on Broadway in 2011 starring Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett. The play is being produced by special arrangement of the Dramatist Play Service on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

For Tickets go to: emersontheatercollaborative.ticketleap.com/the-mountain-top/

Ticket Price: General Admission $25 and Seniors and Students $20. For more information go to www.emersontheatercollaborative.org and click on Shows and events Sedona or call (860) 705-9711.

The Emerson Theater Collaborative (ETC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to serve youth, under-represented communities and artists with an emphasis on diversity, by producing innovative and thought-provoking theater both in southeastern Connecticut and Sedona, Arizona.

ETC explores timely themes and issues through new, original works and modern theatrical classics. We develop and nurture both emerging and professional artists, and collaborate with the Emerson College network of alumni and students.