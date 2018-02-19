‘Love is a Many Splendored Thing’ poetry show at Sedona library

On Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. the Sedona Public Library will be hosting a music and poetry show titled “Love is a Many Splendored Thing.”

This celebration in verse and song will feature a look at the many different types of love which warm our hearts. The talented cast exploring the many facets of love will include poet Jordan White, official Steinway artist Louis Landon, 60s recording artist Gary Scott, folk musician Sean Williams, poet painter and performing musician Wendy Harford. Storyteller Gary Every will serve as master of ceremonies.

The Sedona Public Library is located 3250 White Bear Road.