When was the last time you were part of an artist’s creative process? Never? Then you are in for a treat on March 2 when Rowe Fine Art Gallery presents Ken Rowe: Raw from 4 to 8 p.m.

Award-winning wildlife sculptor and gallery owner Ken Rowe will host a quick-sculpt demonstration in the courtyard outside the gallery with a surprise animal ambassador as his model. Art lovers will have the chance to observe the creative process and ask Ken questions along the way in an informal and lively setting. The demonstration begins at 4 p.m.

Inside the gallery, enjoy three new sculptures in progress, all in their raw clay form. The exhibit includes “From Here to the Horizon” featuring a bison, “Cub Scouts” depicting three bears and “Vanishing Act,” which captures the flight of two northern bobwhite quail.



Ken will also unveil a finished bronze featuring a bald eagle titled “Glory.”

For Ken, sculpting in front of an audience has become an integral part of his artistic process.

“Working on a sculpture in public makes the art experiential for the viewer,” says Ken. “And for me, it’s a very inspiring environment. As I visit with collectors while I work, my sculpture becomes more instinctive and less contrived than if I spent the entire process alone in my studio. It also gives me direct input from the audience, and that often leads to a better sculpture.”

After the demonstration, Ken will meet art lovers and answer questions. Arrive early for the best seats.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.