VERDE HERITAGE 1937: WPA Projects in the Verde Valley

The Works Progress Administration projects at Page Springs and Camp Verde were under way and the new bridge at Clarkdale would begin during April.

"CLARKDALE BRIDGE BUILDING TO START"

"As soon as the head of water the Verde River is carrying drops to a point where it can be forded, probably sometime between April 1 and 15, work will start in replacing the old wooden structure connecting Clarkdale with the road to Tuzigoot ruins, it was stated today by County Engineer Richard L. Merritt."

"Plans have been drawn and the project in its entirety approved as a WPA project." [Works Progress Administration]

"The new bridge will be a wooden truss structure, the same as the present bridge erected in 1923, but instead of being built of second-hand lumber the timbers will be creosoted. At the Tuzigoot end of the bridge the roadway will be straightened to avoid a sharp curve to the right."

PAGE SPRINGS

"Meritt said another county WPA project at Page Springs is in the last stages of completion. It involved the building of 2 1/2 miles of road and the construction of a 250-foot bridge across Oak Creek near the springs."

"NAME KLINE AS THE WPA ENGINEER"

"Arthur J. Kline, who left the Timerhoff [Mayor of Prescott] administration Saturday after serving the City of Prescott 17 years as city engineer, did not have to look far for a job, because he has been lined up with district No. 1 of the WPA as project engineer and at this time is in Camp Verde directing the installation of a $25,000 municipal water system."

"Something like 2 weeks ago preliminary work was started by the WPA in getting this Camp Verde project under way. It involves pumping water from a community well and piping it to the residences or places of businesses of consumers. Kline will oversee the installation of the pumping plant, chlorinating systems, and laying the cast iron pipe --- a project that will take about 2 months more to complete."

"It is possible also that before that job is finished Kline will supervise the installation of a sewage disposal plant for the Camp Verde public school."

"'His work requires an engineer of experience in sanitation and chlorination plants,' Charles C. Elrod, director of the WPA in this district, 'consequently we are very glad to have Art Kline with us. Our experience with him while he was the city engineer for Prescott has convinced us he will be an asset and a credit to the WPA administration staff.'"

(Prescott Evening Courier; Thursday, February 18, 1937; page 2.)