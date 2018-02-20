55th wedding anniversary for Clarkdale’s Jim and Dinah Gemmill

Jim and Dinah Gemmill of Clarkdale (photos from 2018 and 1961)are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on February 22.

They were married in 1963 and have lived in Tempe, Prescott, Milpitas, CA and Clarkdale. They graduated from Mingus Union High School in 1960 and from Arizona State University in 1964. Jim and Dinah were both educators in the Verde Valley. Jim retired from the Clarkdale-Jerome School District and Dinah retired from the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.

The Gemmill’s have two children. Son Darren of Clarkdale is married to Candy and has two sons, Bradley and Brandon. Daughter Gayle of Cottonwood is married to Scott Mabery and has two daughters, Bailey and Morgan. Bailey is married to Matt Chavez. After Darren was born in California, the couple moved back to Clarkdale. Dinah is proud to tell people she has lived all but nine years of her life within a few blocks of her church, St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Clarkdale where she was baptized in 1943. When they returned to Clarkdale, they bought the house where Jim lived while in high school. They live there still.

Jim and Dinah are enjoying their retirement with family and church activities, traveling to places near and far and spending summer vacations on the Dolores River in Colorado.