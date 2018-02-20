Camp Verde Fire District welcomes Darby back to board

CAMP VERDE – One of the Camp Verde Fire Board’s original members back in 2010, Steve Darby resigned in 2017.

On Feb. 15, the board unanimously welcomed Darby back, as he replaces Ken Krebbs, who resigned from the board on Jan. 18.

The Camp Verde Fire Board also authorized Darby to be a check signer for the Camp Verde Fire District, which is part of the partnership that comprises the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority.

Now a fire science instructor with Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education, Darby’s appointment is with the Camp Verde Fire District’s governing board, not the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority’s governing board.

Darby, who is eligible to run for election in November, is appointed through Nov. 30.

Also Thursday, the Camp Verde fire board ratified the Jan. 9 transfer of $160,000 from the fire district’s general fund to the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority’s general fund.

Following the Camp Verde Fire Board’s Feb. 15 meeting, the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Board ratified the Jan. 9 transfer of $160,000 from the fire district’s general fund to the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority’s general fund, as well as the transfer of $3,966.66 from MRFD’s Emergency Medical Services account to Copper Canyon.